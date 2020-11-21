Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,350 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.