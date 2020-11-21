Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 693,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 467,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NUE opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.