Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $38.26 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

