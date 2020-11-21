Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.