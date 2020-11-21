Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 66.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

