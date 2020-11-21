Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 111.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 526,972 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 8,694.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,888,000 after acquiring an additional 167,010 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY opened at $140.06 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

