Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

