Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PulteGroup by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after buying an additional 1,091,163 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after buying an additional 708,439 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.