KeyCorp Comments on FMC Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

FMC opened at $113.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.