KeyCorp Raises FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $137.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.18.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $116.79.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

