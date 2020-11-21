KeyCorp Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $49.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.76.

LB stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in L Brands by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 604,102 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

