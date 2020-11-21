KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

NYSE HD opened at $269.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.68 and its 200-day moving average is $264.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.