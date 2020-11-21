Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Board of Directors Declares Stock Repurchase Program

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS opened at $116.17 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.