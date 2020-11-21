Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB opened at $139.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

