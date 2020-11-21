Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$75.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$76.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.50.

KL stock opened at C$53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.2800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

