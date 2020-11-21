Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

