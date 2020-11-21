Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Short Interest Up 43.4% in October

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the October 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.