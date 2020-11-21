Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Koppers worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth $6,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 198,337 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth $3,372,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth $2,354,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $1,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $558.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

