Kurt Hansen Sells 1,592,112 Shares of Tesserent Limited (TNT.AX) (ASX:TNT) Stock

Tesserent Limited (TNT.AX) (ASX:TNT) insider Kurt Hansen sold 1,592,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27), for a total value of A$605,002.56 ($432,144.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.06.

About Tesserent Limited (TNT.AX)

Tesserent Limited provides a range of Internet security services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pure Security Group, North, and IT Security Managed Services. Its Internet security services include Internet Security-as-a-Service, security penetration testing, consulting, and software licensing.

