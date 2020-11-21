L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Loop Capital

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.76.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth $65,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

