L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $191.50 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

