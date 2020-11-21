Landstar System, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.36 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 lowered Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $129.79 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after acquiring an additional 660,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $44,922,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2,226.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,328 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

