Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 140166 lowered Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.70. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

