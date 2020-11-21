Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Director James R. Levy Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LPI stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

