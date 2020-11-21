Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lawson Products worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lawson Products during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lawson Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lawson Products by 321.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lawson Products by 30.7% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Lawson Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $439.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAWS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lawson Products from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

