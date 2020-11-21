Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,130,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 364,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 293,134 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,748,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Lear by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 261,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 208,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.66. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $144.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

