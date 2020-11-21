Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to “Buy” at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.12.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. Research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

