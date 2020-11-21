Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Liberty Broadband worth $51,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 269.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $159.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day moving average is $135.18. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $159.87.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDA. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

