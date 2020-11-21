Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Lincoln National worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lincoln National by 198.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

