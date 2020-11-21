Lisa Kulok Sells 388 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

