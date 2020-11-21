Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1,310.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Lithia Motors worth $47,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $281.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $288.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.10.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

