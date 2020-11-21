Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

