Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 178.6% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.