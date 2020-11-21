Louisiana-Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 20,322 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,241% compared to the average daily volume of 1,516 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,287,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 795,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,945,125 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $101,193,000 after acquiring an additional 286,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPX. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

LPX opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.