LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

LPLA opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

