LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $90.07 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,947. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.