LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

