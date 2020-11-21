LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 181.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $54.07.

