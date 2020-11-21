LPL Financial LLC Buys 294 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,822.69.

BKNG stock opened at $1,992.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,795.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,718.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.