LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.59.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

