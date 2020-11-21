LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,622,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,449,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

