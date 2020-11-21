LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.