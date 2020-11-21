LPL Financial LLC Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 270.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,231 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.85% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

