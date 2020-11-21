LPL Financial LLC Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.