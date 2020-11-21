LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

