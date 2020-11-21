LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,428 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

