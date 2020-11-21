LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,203 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $273.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.