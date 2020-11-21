LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,731 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

