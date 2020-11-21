LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

