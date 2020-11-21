Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.32.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $577,491.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,807,432.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,716 shares of company stock worth $4,649,613. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

